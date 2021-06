For the first time since 2016, the UCF softball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Division I Softball committee announced Sunday the 64-team field that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament, and the Knights (39-17-1) will head to Tallahassee to take on Auburn (27-22) to begin the tournament on Friday, May 21 at 2 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.