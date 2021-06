ATLANTA, Ga. (KMIZ) The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves will play in a split double-header on Sunday due inclement weather. The teams were set to face off in game three of the series on Saturday evening, however, a tropical storm is headed towards the area. The Braves lead the series 2-0 over St. Louis, following two lackluster performances from the Red Bird bats. If St. Louis wins out Sunday's games, the series will end in a tie.