World soccer powers Spain and France both come in soaring as they prepare to meet for the title in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League final Sunday at San Siro in Milan, Italy. France pulled off a thrilling 3-2 victory on Thursday against Belgium after trailing 2-0 at the half, getting the winner in the 90th minute. Spain was the better team all day as it ended Italy's 37-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday. The teams last met in a 2017 friendly, a 2-0 Spain victory, and its last competitive match was a 1-0 Spain win in 2014 World Cup Qualifying. It will be a clash of styles, pitting Spain's probing possession approach against France's lethal counter-attack.

