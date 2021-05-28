Cancel
2021 Ohio State Defensive End Target J.T. Tuimoloau Announces Official Visit Schedule

Like the rest of the college football work, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau will have a busy month of June after he announced on Friday the dates for his five official visits.

“We finally have all the dates and visits set up, so this will be our schedule for June,” Tuimoloau told 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman. "I'll go to Washington first, then to USC, then Ohio State, then to Oregon and then to Alabama."

The 6-foot-5 and 277-pound Tuimoloau, who is considered the second-best strong side defensive end and No. 2 overall player in the class of 2021, will visit the Huskies on June 4-6, Trojans on June 14-16, Buckeyes on June 18-20, Ducks on June 20-22 and Crimson Tide on June 25-27 before making his college decision during the “final week of June or first week of July.”

Tuimoloau has never been to Columbus but has been able to build a strong bond with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson from afar. The opportunity to play for Johnson is a big reason why the Buckeyes have long been viewed as the favorite in his recruitment.

"Coach Johnson has a history and he has a long tradition of putting people in the league,” Tuimoloau said. “He knows what he’s doing and talking about.”

Tuimoloau is also close with sophomore tight end Gee Scott – his former high school teammate – and freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, another Washington native. We’ll know soon enough if he’ll join them in the Scarlet and Gray.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ohio State Defensive End#247sports
