One of my favorite shows is 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'. I love all of the creative bits Jimmy does and makes everything look so easy. Along with his sidekick Higgins, it seems like they are laughing at each other's hijinks for the first time. It can't really be that funny after it's rehearsed, can it? Spoiler alert - The Tonight Show is a well-planned 'Scripted' show. I'm sure some stuff is the spur of the moment, but they definitely know where they are going with each joke.