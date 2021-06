Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (finger) took batting practice before Thursday's contest against the Rockies. This is a step in the right direction after he recently resumed baseball activities on Tuesday. The veteran is currently batting .275 to go along with 47 hits, 32 runs, 16 RBI, and four stolen bases throughout 171 at-bats this season. He has been out since the end of May after dislocating his left index finger but may return to the lineup sometime over the next week or so.--Dennis Clausen - RotoBaller.