The U.S. Tire Manufacturing Association has endorses several infrastructure research provision in the “Invest in American Act of 2021.”. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee began the mark up of H.R. 3684, the “Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act of 2021.” Several provisions within the legislation directly align with the sustainability policy objectives of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and help fill important research gaps in the scrap tire circularity market.