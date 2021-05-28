SEMA announce Board of Directors election results

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Thunderbird Resorts Inc. ('Thunderbird') (FSE:4TR) and (Euronext:TBIRD) announced today that George Gruenberg, a member of Thunderbird Resorts Inc.'s Board of Directors, has passed away. Mr. Gruenberg had been a director of the Company since December 2013. Salomon Guggenheim, President and Chairman of the Board of Thunderbird stated, 'We will be forever grateful to George for his dedication and service to Thunderbird Resorts Inc. It has been a privilege for me and our Board members, as well as Management, to work alongside George. We are very saddened by George's passing and he will be greatly missed. George was a tremendous supporter of the Company and for that, we will always be appreciative of his impact here. The Thunderbird family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the entire Gruenberg family at this time.'