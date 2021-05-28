Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

SEMA announce Board of Directors election results

By Traction News Staff
tractionnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMA has announced the results of its recent Board of Directors elections. Kyle Fickler of Driven Racing Oil has been elected chairman-elect and will help the SEMA Board of Directors lead the association over the next several years. Fickler fills the position held for the past two years by James Lawrence (Power Automedia), who will begin his term as chairman in July when Tim Martin (Aftermarket Advisors) concludes his term in that position.

www.tractionnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Reese
Person
Bob Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sema#Election Results#Las Vegas#Driven Racing Oil#The Retrofit Source#Lodestone Events#P E Distributors#2021 Sema Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Related
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Reston Citizens Association gets new board of directors after election

The Reston Citizens Association officially has a new board of directors. The nonprofit community organization, which represents about 60,000 Reston residents, announced the new board members yesterday (Wednesday) after holding an election on May 27 to fill four seats on the 13-person board. The new directors are Yavuz Inanli and...
Tigard, ORtualatinlife.com

School Board elections result in three new members

The Tigard-Tualatin School District saw the election of a trio of new board members on May 18. In a three-way race for the Position 1 seat, David Jaimes came out on top with 4,892 votes, or 41.71 percent of the total. He defeated Donna Kreitzberg (3,499 votes, 29.83 percent) and Amy Zuckerman (3,300 votes, 28.14 percent).
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Valente and McCoy Elected to Cumberland CID Board of Directors

Commercial property owners of the Cumberland Community Improvement District (CID) elected Alex Valente and Chris McCoy to the Cumberland CID Board of Directors at a Caucus of Electors Thursday morning. Valente and McCoy filled two open seats created by the retirement of Mason Zimmerman and Steven Barnhouse from the Board. Board Chairman John Shern also was re-elected.
Weston, ORWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Spring elections see two new school board directors at Athena-Weston

The Athena-Weston School District will have two new board members after Oregon’s recent special districts election. Tim Seymour and Natalie Lambert will take over for Preston Winn and Tom Munck when the current term expires on June 30. Neither Winn nor Munck ran for reelection. The results of the election...
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Construction Industry Round Table Announces Board Elections & New Chairman

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT), a national business trade association comprised exclusively of approximately 120 chief executives from the leading design and construction companies doing business in the United States and globally, has elected Greg Cosko, President & CEO of Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company, 2021-2022 Chair of the organization. He succeeds Wassim Selman, President of Infrastructure at Arcadis. Cosko was elected during CIRT's Annual Spring Conference in Washington, D.C., which also welcomed new directors.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Lockheed Martin Elects Patricia E. Yarrington to Board of Directors

Global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin’s board of directors has elected Patricia E. Yarrington to the board. Yarrington recently retired as Chevron Corporation’s chief financial officer after 38 years of service. At Chevron, Yarrington served as vice president and treasurer from 2007 through 2008, vice president of policy, government...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

David Hall Comments On The Election Of Eric Singer To Velodyne Lidar's Board Of Directors Based On Preliminary Meeting Results

David Hall, the largest holder of outstanding common stock of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) - Get Report ("Velodyne Lidar" or the "Company"), today commented on the preliminary results of the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Based on preliminary voting results provided by the inspector of elections, Eric Singer - Mr. Hall's nominee - has been elected to Velodyne Lidar's eight-member Board of Directors (the "Board").
Cobb County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BOC approves historic designation, Cupid announces elections board nominee

The Cobb Board of Commissioners approved a historic designation for a future park in south Cobb Tuesday, preserving Civil War fortifications and early 20th century mill ruins on the site. The designation will grant additional protections to the nearly 24-acre parcel at Henderson Road and Veterans Memorial Highway. Preserved on...
Economybirminghamnews.net

Thunderbird Resorts Mourns the Passing of a Director and Elects Board Member

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Thunderbird Resorts Inc. ('Thunderbird') (FSE:4TR) and (Euronext:TBIRD) announced today that George Gruenberg, a member of Thunderbird Resorts Inc.'s Board of Directors, has passed away. Mr. Gruenberg had been a director of the Company since December 2013. Salomon Guggenheim, President and Chairman of the Board of Thunderbird stated, 'We will be forever grateful to George for his dedication and service to Thunderbird Resorts Inc. It has been a privilege for me and our Board members, as well as Management, to work alongside George. We are very saddened by George's passing and he will be greatly missed. George was a tremendous supporter of the Company and for that, we will always be appreciative of his impact here. The Thunderbird family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the entire Gruenberg family at this time.'
Centre County, PAWJAC TV

Centre County election board certifies spring primary results

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "No, we want to be audited,” that's what the election board in one area county is saying in asking for the state to include them in a review of the spring primary election results. Monday, Centre County's election board approved final certification for the county...
Honolulu, HIcivilbeat.org

Oahu Neighborhood Board Election Winners Announced

The Honolulu Neighborhood Commission Office announced on Tuesday the results of its recent elections. This year, 495 candidates filed to run, and 402 were elected, the office said. Over 26,000 people voted, mostly online. “Congratulations to all of the neighborhood board members who were elected to represent the community on...
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Flowerday Announces Re-Election Campaign To Lancaster County Board

Lancaster County Commissioner Sean Flowerday has announced his campaign for re-election,. promoting his environmental, economic, and community health successes and committing to continued work on behalf of the people of District #1. “I’m proud of my work to protect the health of people in Lancaster County throughout the pandemic and...
Medical & Biotechpharmacist.com

APhA Academies and Special Interest Groups Announce 2021 Election Results

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) today announced the results of elections for the Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science (APhA-APRS), Academy of Pharmacy Practice and Management (APhA-APPM), and the APhA-APPM Special Interest Groups. The newly elected APhA-APPM and APhA-APRS officers will be installed at the 169th APhA...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

David Morrow Recognized For Board Of Elections Tenure

Last week, David P. Morrow was recognized for his service on the Transylvania County Board of Elections. Morrow, who is stepping down from the position, was appointed in July 2009. He also served as board chair for nearly six of those years. "David has had a vital role in elections...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Granite Elects New Board Chair, Appoints Three New Directors, and Names Larkin as CEO

Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) board of directors has appointed three new directors and has elected Michael F. McNally as its new board chair. Mr. McNally has served on the board since 2016. The board also promoted Kyle T. Larkin to president and chief executive officer. At the conclusion of Granite’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 2, 2021, former board chair, Claes G. Bjork, retired from the board.
EducationCaledonian Record-News

Michelle Overhoff Elected To NH Association For Supervision And Curriculum Development Board Of Directors

GROVETON, NH — SAU #58 recently announced that Michelle Overhoff has been selected to serve on the New Hampshire Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Board of Directors by a unanimous vote of their Board of Directors. The district was notified of this honor by Jan Yost, executive director, who informed the district of the appointment by unanimous vote.