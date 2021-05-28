SEMA announce Board of Directors election results
SEMA has announced the results of its recent Board of Directors elections. Kyle Fickler of Driven Racing Oil has been elected chairman-elect and will help the SEMA Board of Directors lead the association over the next several years. Fickler fills the position held for the past two years by James Lawrence (Power Automedia), who will begin his term as chairman in July when Tim Martin (Aftermarket Advisors) concludes his term in that position.www.tractionnews.com