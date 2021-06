Unfortunately we sadly have to report another death in the National Hockey League.. This time, it was a legendary player of the Philadelphia Flyers. More often than not, when a legend passes away it is front and center news. However, this one appears to have slipped through the cracks from last month. It was reported on May 4th that former Flyers player Jim “Jimmy” Johnson passed away. Johnson was one of the original Philadelphia Flyers in their inaugural season.