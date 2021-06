A corpse of a man, who died after being bitten by a deadly snake in India, was dumped into a river as his family members were unable to pay the charges for his funeral. The incident took place Saturday in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, local media reports said Monday, and the victim was identified as Mithilesh Kumar. When the family approached a cremation ground, they were asked to pay $1,300 to cremate the body. After negotiations, the cremation ground demanded the family pay $150, which they did not have. The family members then traveled more than 30 miles away to Barari Ghat to dump the corpse in the river.