One of my biggest pet peeves is people who speed past you in the right hand lane on Westport's Route 88 just to get in front of you. First of all, that's an illegal pass, according to my driving instructor and also the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, but it doesn't seem to matter on 88 and I've witnessed it hundreds of times. For some reason, I don't think the state seems to want to do anything about it. Yet here we are witnessing reckless driving and bad car accidents on a daily basis.