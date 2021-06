NOTRE DAME, Ind. — For the 22nd-consecutive season, Notre Dame Softball has secured a selection to the NCAA Softball Tournament, which includes every season of head coach Deanna Gumpf’s tenure that the tournament has been played. The Irish will open the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Lexington Regional, and will join No. 14 overall Kentucky, Miami (OH) and Northwestern from May 21-23 and John Cropp Stadium.