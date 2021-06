As we wrote earlier, Kelly Clarkson brought Garth Brooks to tears when she sang “The Dance” at the Kennedy Center Honors, which aired yesterday (6/6) on CBS. Kelly shared why she sang that particular song in honor of Garth, “Honestly, they asked me to do this and I was like, ‘Which song do I pick? There are so many! I could go so many different ways!’ I thought about, you know, going big – I didn’t know what to do. But I love ‘The Dance,’ and I thought it was a special thing ’cause we just shared this moment on my show, so I thought it would be cool.”