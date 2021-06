SAN ANTONIO – If you are thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the Wonderland of the Americas, time is running out. University Health officials announced Monday that Friday, June 11, will be the final day to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Wonderland vaccine center. Anyone who has scheduled an appointment for that day can get a vaccine and walk-ins will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.