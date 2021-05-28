Cancel
Tracking COVID-19 in Alaska: 41 cases and no deaths reported Friday

By Anchorage Daily News
Anchorage Daily News
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaska on Friday reported 41 new coronavirus infections and no deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. Alaska’s average daily case counts are now trending down significantly statewide. The state last week went from a high alert level to an intermediate alert level for the first time since September, indicating less spread and fewer cases overall, though a couple regions remain at a high alert level due to higher case rates.

