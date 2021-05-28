Tracking COVID-19 in Alaska: 41 cases and no deaths reported Friday
Alaska on Friday reported 41 new coronavirus infections and no deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. Alaska’s average daily case counts are now trending down significantly statewide. The state last week went from a high alert level to an intermediate alert level for the first time since September, indicating less spread and fewer cases overall, though a couple regions remain at a high alert level due to higher case rates.www.adn.com