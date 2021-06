Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated she won't renew dozens of provisions in Iowa's coronavirus disaster proclamations set to expire this month. Why it matters: These orders were put in place to protect public health and help deploy aid. The decision to let them lapse may signal that the state's pandemic recovery is progressing.Yes, but: Some worry it's too early to end the provisions, considering that fewer than half of Iowa's population is fully vaccinated and the highly contagious Delta variant has been identified here.Catch up quick: There have been 40 versions of COVID emergency proclamations or renewals since Reynolds signed...