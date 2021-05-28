Cancel
Asheville, NC

Demolition of Vance Monument hits a snag

By WLOS staff
WLOS.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews removing the Vance Monument from downtown Asheville have run into some hurdles, causing them to slow their pace a bit. The project manager said the inside of the upper section of the obelisk was mostly loose rubble. But the lower section has a solid concrete core, making it much harder to remove.

