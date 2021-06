We appreciate Legislative Finance Committee Chairwoman Rep. Patricia Lundstrom’s interest in seeing UNM succeed and her perspective on enrollment as one of several key performance indicators, as articulated in her opinion piece in the Journal on June 1. She and other legislators were attentive to the University of New Mexico’s needs this past session in support of operations and capital outlays. We agree the public should expect a robust return on investment in higher education, and the performance of a complex public research university has many dimensions. In fact, the 2021 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges Rankings moved UNM up 31 spots this year.