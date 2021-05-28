Cancel
Rutgers Admins' Apology For Condemning Anti-Semitism Causes Controversy On Campus

By Cecilia Levine
dailyvoice.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israeli-Palestinian conflict is causing tension at Rutgers University. A day after administrators sent an email out condemning anti-Semitism, they issued a second email apologizing for the first. Particularly, for not being more inclusive. Rutgers University-New Brunswick chancellor Christopher Molloy and provost Francine Conway sent the first email Wednesday, speaking...

dailyvoice.com
