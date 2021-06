There's much more than just music in the WBLM A to Z archives. There are a whole plethora of amazing Maine rock and roll memorabilia. As we were digging through one of the largest Classic Rock collections in the world doing A to Z, we came across these gems. Concert posters, photos from the early days at the Blimp, and more. The concert posters are entertaining. Tickets prices at 5 or 6 bucks? You can't even buy a beer at a concert for 5 bucks! Ticket buying locations like Deorsey's. Carroll's Music. Manassas Music. Strombolis. All gone but not forgotten. Have fun listening to our annual trip through the archives. Lots of ways to listen: