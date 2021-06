For owners of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with S Pen, the wait for what may very well be its final major update has been a long one. But finally, they are receiving not just the monthly security update but actually they are getting the Android 11 update. The current public version of Android has made its way to 350 devices and variants just last month but at that time, the tablet was not included. Fortunately, they’re getting the update now but only in selected countries so far.