Mark Wahlberg Discovers the Truth About His Past Lives In 'Infinite' Trailer

By Haley
nerdsandbeyond.com
 17 days ago

"If you can remember who you were, you will understand who you can become.". Paramount+ has released the trailer for Infinite, Paramount Pictures' latest feature film based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers. Infinite follows Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), whose daily life is haunted by memories of places he's never...

www.nerdsandbeyond.com
Moviescrimereads.com

Listen, There's This Charade Remake Where Mark Wahlberg Speaks French and I Really Want To Tell You About It

Let me just get this out of the way up front. The Truth About Charlie, the 2002 remake of Charade that you probably don’t remember, isn’t a great movie, per se. Mark Wahlberg is in the Cary Grant role, so that’s your first tip-off, but then again Wahlberg was just coming off Boogie Nights when he was offered the part (based on Paul Thomas Anderson’s strong recommendation), so let’s give everyone involved a bit more credit and accept that the casting wasn’t quite so lunatic as it now sounds. (Plus, let’s be honest, Wahlberg has stolen his fair share of movies over the years, hasn’t he?) A few of the movie’s faults include: mixed-up plotting, overwrought directing, a liberal use of handheld recording devices, and a general inability to hold onto one tone for more than a few minutes at a time, leading you, the audience member, to wonder often and occasionally aloud, what the hell am I watching? Why are we in close-up again? Who made this thing? The answer to that last question, by the way, is Jonathan Demme.
Beauty & FashionMovieWeb

Infinite Review: Mark Wahlberg & Dylan O'Brien Need a Role Reversal in Reincarnation Thriller

Director Antoine Fuqua and Mark Wahlberg tackle reincarnation in an absurdly plotted, but ass-kicking action film. Infinite tells the story of a select few who remember their previous lives when they are born again. "The Believers" embrace this gift and try to better humanity. "The Nihilists" consider it a curse and resort to drastic means to embrace death. Based on the novel, "The Reincarnationist Papers" by D. Eric Maikranz, Infinite has an intriguing set-up that's fumbled by a poorly written script. The film also has a scenario where two lead actors should have switched parts. A protagonist role reversal would have improved the narrative and cast chemistry.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Second Trailer : Infinite

The second trailer for “Infinite” has arrived, ahead of its release on June 10th. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and hits Paramount+ this week. “Infinity” is a high-octane sci-fi action film from Paramount Pictures that delves into the concept of reincarnation...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Mark Wahlberg — Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Mark Wahlberg’s good looks are anything but funky!. Here is a 22-year-old version of the actor and Funky Bunch member rocking his signature backward cap at a book signing in West Hollywood back in 1993 (left). This is the same year he made his film debut in, “The Substitute”. And,...
Moviesthesavvyscreener.com

‘Infinite’ Wahlberg on Paramount+

The sci-fi action flick, Infinite, debuts Thursday, June 10, on Paramount+. Based on Eric Maikranz’s novel, The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg as a man haunted by skills he never learned and memories of places he never visited. On the verge of a breakdown, a secret group with similar abilities called “Infinites” reveal to him that his memories may be the product of multiple past lives.
MoviesComicBook

Infinite Final Trailer Released by Paramount+

Director Antoine Fuqua and action star Mark Wahlberg have teamed up for a brand new adventure that spans centuries, and the film's debut is just around the corner. Their new movie is called Infinite, and it tells the story of a man who learns that he's part of an ancient group called "Infinites," warriors who have been reincarnating for centuries. Not to mention there's a rival group hunting Wahlberg's character for a secret and he has no idea what it is.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Wahlberg thriller ‘Infinite’ short on sense, long on wild action

As much as it's built to be taken seriously, "Infinite" works better the less you think about it and the more you just go along for the ride. This sci-fi action thriller is built on big stunts and high-octane action sequences with little basis in reality but a whole lot of firepower. Wanna see Mark Wahlberg jump a motorcycle off a cliff onto the wing of an airplane? "Infinite's" got you covered. What's he doing jumping his motorcycle off a cliff onto the wing of an airplane? Ehh, don't worry about it, just enjoy the view.
MoviesBoston Globe

To ‘Infinite’ (but not beyond): Mark Wahlberg’s new movie is on Paramount+

If the 2004 marionette action parody “Team America: World Police” were remade with actual human beings and not a trace of irony, it could not be more entertainingly stupid than “Infinite,” the new Mark Wahlberg sci-fi thriller. Heading straight to streaming platform Paramount+ without the embarrassment of appearing in theaters first, the movie is both blissfully incoherent and weirdly generic, as if it had been assembled from the spare parts of other movies and glued together with stuntwork.
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

37 Thoughts I Had While Watching Mark Wahlberg in Infinite

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I hate action movies. Give me rom-coms, or give me TV! That said, the newly released sci-fi film Infinite—in which none other than Marky Mark Wahlberg plays a man tasked with using his memories of past lives to save humanity—looks so wildly bad, it kind of fills me with joy. Maybe I’m wrong, though (it’s been known to happen, on occasion). Let’s dive in and find out, shall we?
MoviesObserver

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Infinite’ Tosses Garnish on Reheated ‘Matrix’ Leftovers

Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite elicits excitement — not for the film itself, but for Lana Wachowski’s untitled Matrix sequel arriving this year. The Mark Wahlberg–starrer reveals just how stuck Hollywood sci-fi is in 1999, when The Matrix cemented ideas of digital consciousness in the Western mainstream (with a bent of pan-Asian spirituality). Whatever the fourth Matrix entry brings, at least it won’t be a conceptual rehash of a movie that’s now old enough to order a drink.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Infinite’ Review: Mark Wahlberg Stars in Ridiculously Bland Rip-off of ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed’

Rumor has it that Antoine Fuqua and Mark Wahlberg were caught off guard — and understandably pissed — when Paramount announced that it was scuttling the planned theatrical release of the “Shooter” duo’s new action movie, and debuting it instead on Paramount+, an embryonic streaming platform that currently seems to have more episodes of “The Office” than it does paid subscribers. In hindsight, Fuqua and Wahlberg might come to see this bit of Covid-era corporate synergy as a blessing in disguise: At least they’ll have a good excuse when no one remembers “Infinite” in three months. Or six weeks. Or tomorrow.
Boston, MAMetroWest Daily News

Boston's Mark Wahlberg stars in the Antoine Fuqua-directed sci-fi thriller 'Infinite'

With a sharp sword and a dim brain, Mark Wahlberg ventures into the sphere of a dumbed-down Christopher Nolan flick by putting his buff 50-year-old body through the ringer in the reincarnation piffle, “Infinite.” Finite is more like it, as the latest mediocre effort from director Antoine Fuqua has only one life to live, likely in late-night reruns at its new home on Paramount Plus. It is there where “Infinite” has landed after plans were (wisely) scrapped to open it in theaters before COVID-19 hit. Well, there you have the killer-pandemic’s one positive.
MoviesDispatch

What to stream this weekend: HBO Max musical 'In the Heights,' Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

While movie theaters are mostly back up and running for the summer season, new streaming films are still coming home to entertain you and your family. This weekend, "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu tackles the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-"Hamilton" Broadway hit for HBO Max, Mark Wahlberg sees past lives in a Paramount+ sci-fi action thriller, a lost George Romero film is unearthed by Shudder, and Gina Rodriguez fights sleep deprivation in a Netflix family drama.
MoviesMovieWeb

Full Infinite Trailer Teases Mark Wahlberg Vs. Chiwetel Ejiofor Fight on Paramount+ This June

It's Mark Wahlberg versus Chiwetel Ejiofor in the second and likely final trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ sci-fi action flick, Infinite. The pair will punch, shoot and chase each other throughout the movie as members of an elite group who are able to master skills through reincarnation, with the story beginning with the lonely Evan McCauley discovering that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives.
Paramount, CAawardswatch.com

‘Infinite’ review: aka Uncle Mark who can recall his past lives, but for a flaccid sci-fi bore

Out of an abundance of caution, common sense, and prudence, the global pandemic forced movie studios to delay dozens, if not hundreds, of films scheduled for release last year, including Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer, Training Day) and Mark Wahlberg’s abortive franchise starter-wannabe, Infinite, a profoundly derivative, uninspired sci-fi/fantasy actioner that probably should have stayed in Paramount’s vaults for the foreseeable — and quite possibly, unforeseeable — future. Instead, Paramount semi-wisely decided to forego the potential risks and/or rewards of the multiplex experience altogether and premiere Infinite on its newly rebranded streaming service, Paramount+, where, if not else, it’ll survive in digital perpetuity.