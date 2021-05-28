Mark Wahlberg Discovers the Truth About His Past Lives In ‘Infinite’ Trailer

Let me just get this out of the way up front. The Truth About Charlie, the 2002 remake of Charade that you probably don’t remember, isn’t a great movie, per se. Mark Wahlberg is in the Cary Grant role, so that’s your first tip-off, but then again Wahlberg was just coming off Boogie Nights when he was offered the part (based on Paul Thomas Anderson’s strong recommendation), so let’s give everyone involved a bit more credit and accept that the casting wasn’t quite so lunatic as it now sounds. (Plus, let’s be honest, Wahlberg has stolen his fair share of movies over the years, hasn’t he?) A few of the movie’s faults include: mixed-up plotting, overwrought directing, a liberal use of handheld recording devices, and a general inability to hold onto one tone for more than a few minutes at a time, leading you, the audience member, to wonder often and occasionally aloud, what the hell am I watching? Why are we in close-up again? Who made this thing? The answer to that last question, by the way, is Jonathan Demme.