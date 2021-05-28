Cancel
MLB

NY Mets game postponed due to rain with Braves in town for big series

Pocono Record
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Friday's series opener between the Mets and Braves at Citi Field was postponed due to inclement weather. Details about when it will be rescheduled, the Mets said, will be announced at a later date. It's a bummer for all parties, but maybe the Mets — with 17...

www.poconorecord.com
