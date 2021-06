While we know that running is great exercise, strapping on our sneakers when it is 80 degrees or above outside can prove to be a challenge. Exercising outdoors can change up the scenery and give you some vitamin D, but it can also expose us to unfavorable temperatures, dehydration, humidity, pollution, and sun exposure, all things that can slow us down. Even though other seasons offer better temperatures, many of us tend to be more active in the warmer months. For those long, hot summer days when you plan on hitting the trails, here is what you need to know.