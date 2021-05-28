Two ‘Black Panther’ Series May Be Coming to Disney+

July is looking to be one of the most promising months for Disney+ this year because we have a lot to look forward to. When it comes to Star Wars, we’ll have five new episodes of The Bad Batch to look forward to in the month of July. Episodes 10-14 will be released every Friday, and there will still be two more episodes in August to top the season off. Things are truly heating up in the series, and it’s awesome to see we still have many more episodes to go before the season wraps.