Two ‘Black Panther’ Series May Be Coming to Disney+
When Black Panther originally premiered in 2018, it immediately became historic — not only for being the first Marvel movie to showcase a Black superhero lead with a predominantly Black cast but also for telling a story that seemed more nuanced than the usual “fun” superhero fare. The characters have remained popular as the franchise has evolved, with characters like Ayo of the Dora Milaje showing up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.insidethemagic.net