California State Treasurer Fiona Ma released the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed May budget revision:. His proposals are far-sighted, far-reaching and take full advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity. These unprecedented investments will house tens of thousands of homeless people, build housing for low-income residents and students, supply stimulus checks to two-thirds of Californians, support small businesses, retain and add jobs, and further protect the environment. They will help us come back from the pandemic and demonstrate again, the resilience of California and its people.