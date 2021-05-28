Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Smoke Screen

By Veronica Irwin
San Francisco Weekly
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to assume everyone who smokes weed is a lefty. Take a stroll down Haight Street toward Golden Gate Park and you’ll see reminders everywhere of the connection between cannabis and the 1960s counterculture. This neighborhood was the epicenter of the Summer of Love, where hippies gathered to sing their flower power anthems in a haze of pot smoke.

www.sfweekly.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Government
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Cdc#Race#Big Pharma#Opioids#Americans#Uc Berkeley#Democrats#Republicans#Pbs#Npr#Marist#American Community Survey#Cdc#Chemtrail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Politics
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Instagram
Related
Washington, DCWJLA

Menthol Smoking Ban

Washington ABC7 — The Food and Drug Administration plans to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes in an effort to lessen the use of the life-shortening habit . The director of The FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, Mitch Zeller joined us for an update.
TravelEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Moderna Says Vaccine is 100 Percent Effective in Teens — Will Seek FDA Okay in Early June, U.S. Advises Against Travel to Japan as Olympics Near, Less Than 1 Percent of Vaccinated Have Still Gotten COVID-19, Vaccines May Not Work as Well in Immunocompromised

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:32 p.m. on May 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 167,474,146 (up from 167,045,252 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,476,961 (up from 3,467,796 Monday) Total...
U.S. PoliticsPantagraph

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Federal medicinal cannabis access rules must change

Thirty-six U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for medical purposes. In Connecticut alone, which legalized medical-use cannabis in 2012, there are 53,820 people registered as patients, according to statistics updated May 23 by the state Department of Consumer Protection. Many of these patients, who suffer from...
Fort Carson, COfortcarsonmountaineer.com

Be early, proactive with EFMP screening

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Permanent Change of Station (PCS) season comes around in large waves twice a year, but for the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) staff, their job is year-round. The EFMP ensures active-duty Family members with physical, mental, emotional or developmental needs have access to specialized resources and...
HealthNews-Medical.net

Opioids like ‘lean’ permeate hip-hop culture, but dangers are downplayed

Nykerrius Williams knows about the close relationship between hip-hop and opioid use. Williams, 27, an independent rapper from Gibsland, Louisiana, who goes by the name Young Nyke, took oxycodone pills for the first time when he was 16 and has continued patterns of misuse of those pills, as well as Lortabs, Xanax and codeine cough syrups, until recently. To him, it's part of the business.
Pharmaceuticalsthenewsgod.com

Can You Donate Blood If You Smoke Weed?

Most people who smoke weed are aware of the fact that it is a drug and can have an effect on their system. Despite this, many people still smoke marijuana despite being aware of the risks. One such risk is that THC can be found in your bloodstream for up to seven days after last use. This means if you’re thinking about donating blood, you may want to put off smoking until at least two weeks before donating plasma or red cells (or transfusing whole blood).
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Opioids' high cost

The opioid epidemic is costing Ohio big. For years we have understood the horrible human toll of the addiction crisis. Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has attempted to quantify the economic cost of the epidemic. Nationwide, the agency calculated that the opioid addiction crisis cost the...
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

Cannabis Entourage Effect — Fact Or Fiction?

One of the most striking things about the entourage effect is that it reinforces the idea that cannabis has a lot of potential. The term “entourage effect” is commonly used in cannabis news articles, and it doesn’t mean a group of people who love weed or those who are cannabis enthusiasts. The term is used to describe the synergy between the combination of different chemical combinations in cannabis.
Pharmaceuticalsgranthshala.com

Are e-cigarettes a gateway to cigarettes? Rising popularity of ‘ice’ flavoured vape juice is driving people to nicotine addiction, study warns

E-cigarettes are often considered a good option for people trying to wean themselves from tobacco. But a new study from researchers at the University of Southern California suggests that a certain type of e-cigarette can do the complete opposite. The researchers found that the use of ‘ice’ flavored e-cigarettes was...
Pharmaceuticalsfiresideguard.com

Can marijuana ease the pains of growing old?

‘The jury is out and still deliberating,’ says AMAC’s CEO. “More and more states are legalizing the use of cannabis [marijuana] and more and more seniors are using it to deal with the aches and pains of aging. Some have the consent of their physicians while others are tempted simply because ‘they hear it works.’ But, according to medical professionals, it’s use comes with risks,” warns Rebecca Weber, CEO of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].
HealthPosted by
Washington Monthly

The Opioid Crackdown Is Hurting People in Pain

When it comes to opioid litigation and related settlements, billions of dollars are at stake. Thousands of cases brought by states, cities, and the federal government seek recompense for the crises of addiction and overdose deaths. A landmark trial involving opioid distributors is underway in West Virginia; new multi-district litigation was created last week in California, while details of the bankruptcy settlement involving the notorious Purdue Pharma continue to unfold.
Pharmaceuticalstheurbantwist.com

Marijuana Legalization Updates for 2021

Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. However, medical marijuana is legal in 35 states, as well as the District of Columbia. In 11 of these jurisdictions and Washington, D.C., recreational use of marijuana is permitted. The adult-use program, however, is for those aged at least 21 years. Today, about 69 percent of Americans live in a state with legalized recreational or medical cannabis use. Voters in six states shared their views on the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana during the November 2020 elections. According to a Pew Research study conducted in November 2019, nine out of 10 people in the U.S. favor the legalization of either adult-use or medical cannabis. Support for the legalization of marijuana crossed party lines. This has improved since the origins of 420.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Rafiki Movie Screening at Axelrad

Axelrad beer garden in Midtown screens the 2018 movie, Rafiki, as part of their LGBTQ+ movie series for Pride month. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest way to enjoy...
Politicsgivemeastoria.com

Pass the Toke, Hold the Smoke

We’ve all heard about the therapeutic benefits of cannabis use. Now that it’s legal in New York State, certain laws still exist and need to be reinforced, but also redefined. GMA reached out to Supervising Partner, Elias Fillas, of Astoria’s own Sacco & Fillas LLP “to get the skinny” on “the blunt.”
ScienceNature.com

Expanding the effectiveness of screening

DNA-encoded libraries are a powerful tool to identify hit compounds for drug discovery. Now, two papers have reported new advances in this technology. One paper reports a method to screen for binders inside a living cell, and the other investigates the effects of stereo- and regiochemistry on ligand discovery. DNA-encoded...
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Why Do Some People Not Get High From Eating Edibles?

For those undergoing surgery or using cannabis for pain relief, they may not be able to tap into the therapeutic value of the plant due to their body’s inhibition to process THC like normal. I remember the first time I ate too many brownies, which sent me into a world...
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Limit screen time

Breaking up is hard to do. That should be the name of a song. Oh, it already is. Remember Neil Sedaka?. During the past 16 months, screen usage has soared among school-aged children. The New York Times reported that by May, 2020, screen usage by children had doubled from the same time a year ago. Also, an Ipsos survey found that more than 20% of parents reported their children spend an average of more than 10 hours per week on screen-time entertainment.
Industryjohndcook.com

Random drug screening

Suppose in a company of N employees, m are chosen randomly for drug screening. In two independent screenings, what is the probability that someone will be picked both times? It may be unlikely that any given individual will be picked twice, while being very likely that someone will be picked twice.
PhilippinesSubSelfie.com

Wanting to stop smoking? #JoinTheQuitters

Smoking and secondhand smoke are the main causes of death for some 8 million people each year globally. The death threat is not a joke for some 16.6 million adults, or around 1 in every 5 Filipinos, who are tobacco users, during the first surge of the pandemic in May 2020, as reported by the Department of Health.