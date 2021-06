A new feature on Beacon may soon make it easier for Morrison County residents to estimate the taxes on prospective property purchases. County Assessor Jean Popp and Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson brought a request to the County Board at its planning session, Tuesday, to purchase the add-on, tax estimator tool. Beacon is an interactive, public access portal that allows users to view county and city information, public records and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) via an online portal.