Concerns about Shikellamy

With great concern I address the public with the recent need of the Shikellamy School District Strike. Being a parent of a child who has always needed support to reach her academic and social best is very concerning. The support staff is an absolute necessity for all kids in the district. As parents we need to step forward for our kids. It’s not about more money — they are asking for respect, appreciation and to keep their jobs. Outsourcing their jobs will make it extremely difficult for the students who so desperately need the consistency and confidence in building relationships in their futures.