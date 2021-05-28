Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunbury, PA

Concerns about Shikellamy

Daily Item
 18 days ago

With great concern I address the public with the recent need of the Shikellamy School District Strike. Being a parent of a child who has always needed support to reach her academic and social best is very concerning. The support staff is an absolute necessity for all kids in the district. As parents we need to step forward for our kids. It’s not about more money — they are asking for respect, appreciation and to keep their jobs. Outsourcing their jobs will make it extremely difficult for the students who so desperately need the consistency and confidence in building relationships in their futures.

www.dailyitem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
Sunbury, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shikellamy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Special Education
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
Northumberland County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Support staff strike in Shikellamy School District

SUNBURY, Pa. — Dozens of employees in the Shikellamy School District in Northumberland County are on strike. About 50 workers picketed on Monday outside the high school's administration building near Sunbury. The Shikellamy education support staff, which includes classroom aides, lunchroom aides, and secretaries, have been on strike since Friday.