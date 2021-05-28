Cancel
Westerlo, NY

Westerlo draft comprehensive plan shows consensus on supporting rural character

altamontenterprise.com
 17 days ago

WESTERLO — Nearly two years after assembling a committee to build a comprehensive plan from the ground up, the town of Westerlo has unveiled a full draft of the document for the first time. The plan includes analysis of a survey of residents, showing overwhelming support for the town’s rural...

City
Westerlo, NY
