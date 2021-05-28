Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

10 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Cattaraugus County on Friday

chautauquatoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which brings the county's total case number to 5,698 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include four in the southeast part of the county, three in the northeast part of the county, two in the northwest part of the county, and one in the southwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate has fallen three-tenths of a percent to 0.8%, matching its lowest rate since September 28th. The number of hospitalizations is 14, up one from Friday's report. Of the county's 5,698 total cases, 45 are active, 5,549 have recovered, and 104 have died. As of Friday, there are 173 county residents in quarantine.

