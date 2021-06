Nintendo has pulled down the most recent Nintendo Switch firmware update 12.0.3 that appears to have caused an issue with downloads. Earlier today, a small update was released for the Nintendo Switch. According to known data miners, this update appears to have made changes including additions to the bad words list, an update to the SSL security, and an update to the OS/kernel level. This was removed by Nintendo after widespread reports of this update messing up downloads/patches on the Nintendo Switch.