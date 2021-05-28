New skyscraper in Russia will be the second-tallest building in the world

We are happy to announce the release of the sequel to our famous game. This is a real time strategy game. In which you w…. We are happy to announce the release of the sequel to our famous game. This is a real time strategy game. In which you will have complete control over the troops! You can forget about building a base. In this game, you will not need to create or build an army for yourself to fight. Unlike most modern mobile strategies, in our military strategy you have to concentrate exclusively on tank battles during the World War 2. There are no restrictions on the number of fights, no energy, nothing to prevent you from enjoying the game. Fight on land, water and sky. The game features more than a hundred unique types of vehicles from three struggling countries. You can fight for the armies of the USSR, Germany, USA and Great Britain. At the same time, almost all units have their own unique characteristics. As it was during the WW2, in the game you can use heavy and light tanks, artillery, infantry and aircraft. Unique 3D graphics. In the game, at any time you can zoom in on the camera to view the battle in great detail. As well as to move it away in order to navigate the battlefield. Thanks to the honest 3D graphics, the camera can be rotated to choose the most comfortable angle. All unit models are made with love and are of the highest quality for mobile gaming standards. You will never confuse the German Tiger tank with the Soviet T-34 Exciting battles. You have to compete in the ability to manage an armored army with other players who play the game around the world. Check whose strategy and tactics will be most successful. But if suddenly you are without access to the global network, then you can also play offline without the Internet. Our bots are perfectly trained and very often players cannot determine with whom they are howling, with a living person or with artificial intelligence.