New skyscraper in Russia will be the second-tallest building in the world

By Olivia Harden
matadornetwork.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for extraordinary views, in the future you might want to consider a trip to St. Petersburg, Russia. On May 25, 2021, Scottish architecture firm Kettle Collective announced it would be building the second-tallest skyscraper in the world. The Lakhta Centre II will 2,306-foot tall. New York’s Empire State Building stands at 1,250 feet — the Lakhta Centre II will be almost double in height.

