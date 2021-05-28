Cancel
Colonie, NY

Colonie event to help veterans transition to civilian life

By Business staff
Times Union
 17 days ago

COLONIE — A conference to help veterans transition to civilian life will be held Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in Colonie. The Tully Rinckey Foundation said the Veterans in Economic Transition Conference, or VETCON, will be held at the Crowne Plaza Albany — the Desmond Hotel, and will focus on providing financial tools, resources and support.

www.timesunion.com
