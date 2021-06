A new Gallup poll tells us that 70 percent of Americans support same-sex marriage, up from 60 percent in 2015 (when the Supreme Court declared it a constitutional right) — and up all the way from 27 percent when the polling firm first posed the question back in 1996. That's an increase in support of 43 percentage points — from around a quarter to more than two thirds of the country — in just 25 years. That makes gay marriage the left's greatest triumph in the culture war by far.