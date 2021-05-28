Spider-Man: No Way Home Main Villain Revealed?

At long last, it appears we have a sense of who the main villain will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The operative word being main, in this case. More on that in a second. Up to this point, much has remained secretive about Tom Holland's third solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but details have slowly been making their way out into the world, whether Disney and Sony like it or not. And now, a crucial detail has emerged, which potentially reveals a lot about the movie coming our way.