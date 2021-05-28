Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home Main Villain Revealed?

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, it appears we have a sense of who the main villain will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The operative word being main, in this case. More on that in a second. Up to this point, much has remained secretive about Tom Holland's third solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but details have slowly been making their way out into the world, whether Disney and Sony like it or not. And now, a crucial detail has emerged, which potentially reveals a lot about the movie coming our way.

movieweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Willem Dafoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneider Cut#Spidey#The No Way Home#Thomas Haden Church#Marvel#Avengers#Spider Man 3 Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
SONY
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man’s cinematic universe will open up more after No Way Home, hints Sony boss

Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be big. Not only could it bring in a legion of Spideys – Tom Holland might be joined by previous actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – It could also be the launching pad for a brand-new cinematic universe. With the likes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the recently revealed Kraven movie, Sony’s roster of Spider-Man characters coming to the big-screen continues to grow.
MoviesAOL Corp

Issa Rae Joins ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel as Spider-Woman

Actor, writer, producer, director and executive Issa Rae can now add superhero to her resume. The “Insecure” star and industry multi-hyphenate has joined the cast of the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” as Jessica Drew, better known as Spider-Woman. Rae joins returning voice actors Shameik...
MoviesIGN

Marvel's Kraven the Hunter Explained: Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Spider-Man Villain Is Getting a Solo Movie

2018's Venom proved there's a lot of money to be made in an adult-oriented Spider-Man movie that doesn't actually feature Spider-Man, so it should come as no surprise Sony is putting all of its weight behind the fledgling cinematic universe known as "The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters." That includes a movie geared toward one of the oldest and most iconic Spidey villains around - Kraven the Hunter. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play the character, also known as Sergei Kravinoff, in a Spider-Man spin-off movie for Sony.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Will Unleash More Spider-Man Villains with Links to Marvel Universe Characters

Hoping to work comic book freaks into a frenzy, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has teased the arrival of other villains from the world of Spider-Man. While discussing the movie's first trailer, which was released a few weeks ago, Serkis makes mention of Ravencroft Institute, a large sanatorium in Westchester County, New York which houses several of the web-slinger's criminal insane foes, with Serkis revealing that this will allow for seeds to be sown in the upcoming sequel.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Marvel Cinematic Universe, Behind the Scenes: See Photos From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Chris Hemsworth’s announcement that the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” finished production this week got Marvel fans talking, as they were treated to a behind-the-scenes look of his new superhero physique. But the MCU has a grand tradition of showing glimpses behind the curtains. Variety has gathered some of the studio’s best on-set photos, from 2008’s “Iron Man” through the MCU’s most recent theatrical release, 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
Movieshypebeast.com

Lizard and Rhino Rumored to Return for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Joining rumors of casting Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin and Thomas Hayden Church as Sandman, the latest rumors reveal the potential return of villains from the ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movies in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During a recent episode of Jeff Sneider’s The Sneider Cut podcast, word of Rhys...
Moviesepicstream.com

Sony Exec Reveals "There Actually Is A Plan" to Connect Spider-Man Universe to the MCU

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Spider-Man: No Way Home gets way better not only with the arrival of previous characters from former Spider-Man films, but also, Sony Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch said that “there actually is a plan” to connect the Spider-Man Universe, or the Sony Pictures Universe for Marvel Characters, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opening more doors in the future.
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Spider-Man On Disney Plus?

Marvel fans like you across the world are currently scrolling through Disney Plus just looking, hoping to see a glimpse of their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and are sadly not successful. But why is it that we can’t watch our favorite webhead when he is so clearly a part of The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?
MoviesPolygon

Watch Disneyland’s new Spider-Man ride from the comfort of your home

The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park opens Friday for guests, following a pandemic-related shutdown that had the whole park closed for more than a year. A new ride, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, is part of the new Avengers Campus section at Disneyland, and you can experience it now, thanks to the internet.
Movies/Film

Superhero Bits: Sam Neill is Confused by Marvel Movies, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer May Arrive Soon & More

What is this new Batman: The World anthology comic series? Which Veep star wants to play Beast in a new X-Men franchise? Why is Sam Neill confused by the Marvel Cinematic Universe? How did Regina King react to news of her being in the running to direct Superman? Are we getting a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer soon? How does Eternals link to Thanos? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Imagines Action-Packed Blockbuster With Epic Teaser Poster

Sooner or later, fans will get their first teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third Spidey flick set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially wrapped principal photography months ago, and some suggest the film's first teaser could come as soon as this week. That's neither here nor there, however, as the studios behind Spidey 3 have yet to even tease when fans could expect the teaser. As we wait, some fans are taking it upon themselves to keep the hype for the movie alive.
MoviesAceShowbiz

Entire 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Plot May Have Been Leaked

The leaked spoilers confirm the long-rumored Multiverse storyline and the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men as well as reveal two major deaths. AceShowbiz - Marvel is known for being very secretive about its projects, to the point that it would keep secrets from its stars themselves. So it is no surprise that little has been known about "Spider-Man: No Way Home", though filming on the movie had been underway for months before it wrapped in March. But now fans' curiosity may be quenched with the leak of the possible plot details of the movie.