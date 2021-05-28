Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Opinion: The Mideast Ceasefire May be Holding, But Israel Is Still Under Attack

By Rabbi Michael Berk
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiZ9q_0aEyb6Px00
A view of the old city of Jerusalem. Photo via Pixabay

The Middle East is a part of the world drenched in sadness, pain and violence. Yossi Klein Halevi, senior fellow at the Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, once said that in Israel the trauma is layered like an archaeological dig, where each level of destruction is piled one on top of the other, with no space between them.

Since 2000 it has been one long war; a new kind of warfare called “asymmetrical war.” Asymmetrical warfare attempts to erase two basic features of war: the front and the uniform. It has no defined place and is waged by unidentified murderers.

The goal is to create, in the words of the Israeli moral philosopher, Moshe Halbertal, “a war of all, against all, and everywhere.” Everyone is a potential enemy and nowhere is safe. And one of the results of this kind of warfare is more fatalities in Gaza than in Israel.

One of the few things that changed in this round of violence was the thoroughness with which Israel has been pounded for its actions. There’s nothing new about the brunt of criticism being hurled at Israel; what was different this time was the extent of criticism from American liberals — including much of the media, academia, Democratic law makers, including the group of representatives known as the “squad,” which has made false and utterly hateful pronouncements about Israel as an apartheid state.

If you listen carefully to voices from the left, you are left with a sense that nothing Israel does can be helpful. Why? As Halevi recently wrote, to those opposed to Israel, “Israel doesn’t commit crimes: It is a crime. For justice to be done, Israel must die.”

That position on the left is a result of the sympathy the left has for the underdog. It is a cruel irony of history that in this dispute, Jews are viewed as the persecutors. And the left furthers their sympathy for the side they perceive to be the underdog by raising the specter of proportionality. Which is another way of saying that not enough Israelis die to justify the Israeli response to 4,000 missiles fired at them over 11 days.

There was Chris Hayes asking why can’t the American government build an Iron Dome for Gaza, so their children won’t suffer from the rain of death. Or John Oliver reducing the whole conflict to mathematics of casualties: Israel is clearly in the wrong because it is so strong. As Halevi wrote, “If Israelis want Oliver’s sympathy, more of us will have to die.”

Israel’s moral obligations as a state are to all its citizens, as Rabbi Donniel Hartman discussed in an article published recently. Israel must grapple with the moral questions having to do with the Palestinians and their undeniable suffering — and that applies to issues of Israeli citizens who are Arabs, as well as the Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israel, Hartman says, must “offer moral arguments in our own defense, [and], at the same time, [be] willing to acknowledge when we are wrong and implement policies to rectify these wrongs.”

Halevi wrote: “Israel’s dilemma is that it is forced to wage asymmetrical wars against terrorists embedded in a civilian population while, at the same time, it occupies the Palestinians in the West Bank. To be perceived as morally credible in our battle against Hamas, we need to prove ourselves committed to a fair resolution of the Palestinian tragedy.”

With the whole world in an uproar over Israel’s tactics and the occupation of the Palestinian people, I do not hear Israel’s critics answering the basic question the situation foists upon Israel: What in the world is Israel to do?

Israel has a right and a duty to protect itself from people who have sworn to obliterate it and who have backed that oath with a bloody war of terror the likes of which no nation in history has had to endure. The problem is when critics from afar are so selectively outraged and woefully lacking in understanding of the complexity of the issues that Israel faces.

If you think all Israel has to do is relinquish control of the West Bank and lift the blockade of Gaza and all will be well, please let the Israelis know as soon as you can what will happen the day after all that happens, especially since everyone knows that if Israel withdraws from the West Bank, it will not be long until Hamas rules that territory as well as Gaza.

We ought to be very careful and humble about how we judge Israel’s handling of its historically unprecedented challenges.

There is one more challenge, and this is for Israel. It’s the debate over the two-state solution. Hardly anyone doubts that it is the ONLY solution to the problem of two people with claims on the same land. It is painful for either side to compromise their sense of entitlement to the entire land and share it with another people.

It’s not just Israel’s right wing that is skeptical about the two-state solution. There are so many reasons why Israeli moderates and liberals despair over it. David Horowitz, editor of The Times of Israel, said that while many in Israel “regard a two-state solution as essential if we are not to lose either our Jewish majority, or our democracy, or both… Many of us…cannot currently see a safe route to such an accommodation.”

Nonetheless, the challenge for Israel is not to give up. Many of Israel’s new critics in the West are discouraged by actions of the Israeli government that they perceive, not entirely incorrectly, as having erected barriers to an eventual accommodation of a state for the Palestinians. Unfortunately, and in large measure unfairly, Israel has come to be seen as part of the problem, not the solution.

So, while Israel’s critics need to become more understanding of Israel’s situation, in Horowitz’s words, “Israel needs to show itself ready and willing to be central to the effort to find [a solution], and not to be following policies that further reduce the possibility.”

As Halevi explains, “Israel must strive to maintain moral credibility as a reluctant occupier. A renewed Israeli peace initiative is our opportunity to convey our vision for a different Middle East.”

Many years ago, during the First Intifada, I heard Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, explain that his people want the same thing for their children that all people want for their children: to be able to put their children to bed feeling safe. That’s the way it’s supposed to be, children sleeping soundly, knowing their parents are keeping them safe.

Let us hope for that day when everyone can sleep in peace. Let us hope for a time that when Palestinian parents say good night to their children, see you in the morning; a time when Israelis say good night to their children, see you in the morning, and all the children feel safe. Let us pray for every single life, in Gaza and Israel, and that the hope of peace, so longed for by people and so frustrated by failed leadership, may come soon.

Michael Berk is Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel, the largest Jewish congregation in San Diego and the oldest in Southern California.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
David Horowitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israeli Government#Mideast#Hamas#The Mideast Ceasefire May#The Hartman Institute#American#Democratic#Jews#Israelis#Rabbi#Arabs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Poll finds dramatic rise in Palestinian support for Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — A new poll finds a dramatic surge in Palestinian support for Hamas following last month’s Gaza war. Around three quarters view the Islamic militant group ruling Gaza as victors in a battle against Israel to defend Jerusalem and its holy sites. The scientific poll released Tuesday also found plummeting support for President Mahmoud Abbas and his internationally backed Palestinian Authority. More than half of Palestinians believe Hamas should represent and lead the Palestinian people, while only 14% prefer Abbas’ secular Fatah party. Public support often swings toward Hamas during periods of confrontation with Israel, only to drift back toward Fatah as stability returns.
ProtestsWRAL

Israel braces for unrest ahead of right-wing Jerusalem march

JERUSALEM — Israelis prepared for possible unrest ahead of a planned march by Jewish ultranationalists through east Jerusalem on Tuesday that could ignite Palestinian protests and clashes with police just weeks after an an 11-day Gaza war. The march poses an early test for Israel's fragile new government, which was...
Middle EastArkansas Online

OPINION | HENRY OLSEN: Israel's shot at reconciliation

Israel's Knesset voted to depose longtime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, ending (for now) the Bibi era. With the inclusion of a member from the Arab Ra'am party in the nation's new governing coalition, the Jewish state now has an opportunity to usher in an era of reconciliation. Arab-Jewish...
Middle EastDissident Voice

New Israeli Government, Same Israeli Apartheid

After 12 years, Israel finally inaugurated a new prime minister. While being hailed by many as the opportunity for a fresh start, Naftali Bennett is at best a continuer of Netanyahu’s policies and at worst an ideologue whose positions are to the right of Netanyahu’s. In 2013, as Middle East...
Middle Eastnewsitem.com

Analysis: Subdued Iran vote will still impact wider Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's presidential election on Friday, though likely more a coronation for a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, still carries implications for a wider Middle East already roiled by years of tensions between Tehran and the West. Khamenei holds final...
Protestsinvesting.com

Israeli nationalists to march in East Jerusalem, Palestinians plan 'Day of Rage'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Far-right Israeli groups will march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday in a flag-waving procession that risks igniting tensions with Palestinians in the contested city and rekindling violence between Israel and Gaza militants. Assailing the march as a "provocation", Palestinian factions have called for a "Day of Rage" in...
Middle EastPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Israel government vows change, but not for Palestinians

BEITA, West Bank — (AP) — Israel's fragile new government has shown little interest in addressing the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians, but it may not have a choice. Jewish ultranationalists are already staging provocations aimed at splitting the coalition and bringing about a return to right-wing rule. In doing...
Middle EastYNET News

Government to face first challenge with Palestinian 'Day of Rage'

Israel's new government will be faced with one of its first challenges on Monday ahead of Tuesday's "Day of rage," announced by the Palestinian factions. The "Day of Rage" was declared for the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the mixed Jewish and Arab cities inside Israel. Hamas and Palestinian President...
Middle EastPosted by
Newsweek

Israel's New Government Is a Rebuke of Left-Wing Nonsense | Opinion

It's impossible to say whether Israel's new government will fail or succeed, whether it will long endure or fall apart, and whether its first steps this week will come to be seen as a dramatic new turn in the country's history or more of the same. It's also impossible to know what other unforeseen events in the Middle East will determine its agenda.
Middle EastBarron's

Anti-Netanyahu Coalition 'Represents All Of Israel': Bennett

Naftali Bennett, the far right lawmaker set to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister if parliament approves a new government, promised Sunday that the coalition "represents all of Israel". Speaking over raucous boos from some members of the Knesset, Israel's legislature, the tech multimillionaire and former Netanyahu protege also vowed...
Middle EastYNET News

A momentous day for Israel's Arabs

Barring a last-minute surprise, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will on Sunday afternoon, be sworn in as Israel's new prime minister. But the truly historical event of the day will be the participation of an Arab political party in the new coalition, and its place as part of the country's leadership.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

EXPLAINER: Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel's incoming PM?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Naftali Bennett, who is set to be sworn in as Israel’s prime minister, embodies many of the contradictions that define the 73-year-old nation. He’s a religious Jew who made millions in the mostly secular hi-tech sector; a champion of the settlement movement who lives in a Tel Aviv suburb; a former ally of Benjamin Netanyahu who has partnered with centrist and left-wing parties to end his 12-year rule. His ultranationalist party won just seven seats in the 120-member Knesset. But by refusing to commit to Netanyahu or his opponents, Bennett positioned himself as kingmaker — and ended up with the crown.
POTUSKGO

Netanyahu ousted following Knesset vote

Benjamin Netanyahu has been ousted as Israel's prime minister and Naftali Bennett is now the country's new leader following Knesset's vote Sunday. The vote was close: 60 in favor, 59 against (including one of Bennett's own party members). Under the coalition deal, right-wing Yamina party leader Bennett becomes Israel's next...