Inside Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With Prince George

Prince George isn't just Queen Elizabeth II's eldest great-grandson and third oldest great-grandchild — he's also third in line to the British throne. The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will be eight in July, is also the first grandchild of Prince Charles. Daily Mail reports that George has a special nickname for his great-grandmother, "Gan Gan," that melts the queen's heart. Additionally, sources close to the Palace report that Elizabeth goes out of her way to spend time with the young prince.

