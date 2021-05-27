Two Clinch Quarterfinals Spots on Day One of NCAA Prelims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the Florida heat and humidity, five RedHawks competed at the NCAA East Region Preliminary on Wednesday. Anthony Camerieri was the top RedHawk in the men's 1500 meter event, qualifying for the Friday quarterfinal. Camerieri took sixth in the third heat, finishing in 3:44.18, the-13th fastest time overall in the event. Christopher Torpy and Sean Torpy also competed in the event for Miami, with Chris taking 37th overall with a time of 3:49.20 and Sean taking 46th with a 3:55.55. Wrapping up his career in the 1500m, Christopher Torpy finishes his time in the Red and White among the top-10 in Miami's record book in the 1500m and the 3000m steeplechase. He made three career appearances in the NCAA preliminary rounds throughout his career and booked a trip to the NCAA Outdoor National Championships for the 1500m in 2018-19, where he was named a second-team All-American.