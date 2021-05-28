Cancel
Circle Secures $440 Million Through Latest Investment Round

By Samantha Hurst
 17 days ago

Global fintech Circle announced on Friday it secured $440 million through its latest investment round. Fidelity Management and Research Company, Marshall Wace, Willett Advisors, Intersection Fintech Ventures, Atlas Merchant Capital, Digital Currency Group, FTX, Breyer Capital, Valor Capital Group, Pillar VC, as well as Michael J. Price and Friends participated in the round.

