Right when we thought Diplo had done it all, he surprises us, yet again. In the past, we’ve seen the Major Lazer founder & Jack Ü member take to his ambient side. Then we saw him go ‘country‘. We’ve even seen him ‘full send‘ into the world of house music. Now, we’re seeing the A-list DJ/Producer dabble in the world of footwear. Not just any footwear mind you, but the world of Crocs. It was recently announced that Crocs X Diplo would be coming together to bring us two new psychedelic kicks, that every closet is sure to need.