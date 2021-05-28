Will Gold Shine Under Bidenomics?

The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 0.45%, but still finding resistance trying find a level above $28 to hold for the last month. De Beers has raised some rough-diamond prices by about 10%, as the world’s top producer cashes in on rampant demand from cutters and polishers. The global palladium market is expected to be in deficit on a rebound in the auto industry, tougher pollution controls and an unexpected tightening of supply after the world’s largest producer said flooding at its Arctic mines will curb output. Gold prices are increasing as comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on inflation raised expectations for inflation, which is positive for gold. Recently reported CPI data indicated a surge in inflation in May. Demand should also be strong, as one in five central banks intend to increase reserves over the next year, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). One in three central banks in emerging markets are likely to increase gold holdings in the next year.