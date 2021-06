The family of a missing California man says they are taking actions into their own hands after the Coast Guard and other authorities stopped their search. Keion Dade,24, went missing Thursday after he went overboard on the Catalina Express. On Friday, the Coast Guard said in a tweet that they ended their search but Dade’s family said they are not giving up and have been spreading knowledge about their loved one’s disappearance, urging for others to help find him.