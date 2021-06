The Moniteau County Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated, as the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb in the area. On Monday, the Health Department issued a plea on social media for anyone over 12 to get vaccinated, saying the vaccine is highly effective and safe. At the time, health officials said the positivity rate was 17.5%, the highest it’s been since January. But by Tuesday morning, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the positivity rate had jumped to 20%.