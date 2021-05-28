Cancel
Montauk, NY

Salvatore Ferragamo, GRAZIA USA Launch Exclusive Pop Up Brand Experience In The Hamptons — Boutique Now Open At Montauk's Iconic Surf Lodge

By Ashley Joy Parker
 17 days ago

The Hamptons is about to get even more stylish!

Italian fashion powerhouse Salvatore Ferragamo has launched a first-of-its-kind shopping experience in the Hamptons as part of an exclusive partnership with Pantheon Media Group, the U.S. publisher of the Italian fashion and cultural authority Grazia from the Mondadori Group.

The highly-anticipated Ferragamo x GRAZIA USA boutique opened Friday, May 28 at Montauk’s famed The Surf Lodge, and will run through Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors will embrace the spirit of travel by shopping the new Tuscan Wildflowers capsule collection; floral prints featured on summer garments and accessories in celebration of the imperturbable beauty of poppies, daisies, and sunflowers: typical emblems of the enchanting countryside around Florence, homeland to Ferragamo.

The opening of the pop-up shop is part of a wider Salvatore Ferragamo brand experience by GRAZIA USA taking place throughout Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons, including live activations, exclusive events, and the release of the first-ever Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons, featuring Ferragamo.

"Luxury consumers, particularly Gen Z, are shopping differently than they have before," said Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, Chief Executive Officer of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. "Understanding their lifestyle, we are following our customers to present fully immersive experiences that are relevant to them. Salvatore Ferragamo is pleased to partner with a heritage brand like Grazia in creating new brand experiences and this weekend in Montauk is just the beginning."

"I could not be more excited to bring a touch of Tuscany to Montauk this weekend," added David Thielebeule, Editor in Chief and Chief Creative Officer of Grazia USA:' "Ferragamo is the perfect launch partner for our inaugural issue of GRAZIA Gazette: The Hamptons— Grazia is at its heart an Italian brand that cherishes its heritage—a sentiment we share with Ferragamo. Their Tuscan Wildflowers collection is the perfect inspiration for our launch celebration at The Surf Lodge as it truly captures the spirit of summer."

A minimum of six issues will print between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

It's first issues features Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline in her first high-fashion cover feature. The 23-year-old wore a series of looks exclusively from Ferragamo’s 2021 pre-fall collection.

In the cover interview by contributor Aaron Rasmussen, the actress speaks for the very first time about the experience of becoming famous – and finding love on set – in the middle of a pandemic.

In alignment with Grazia USA commitment to sustainability, Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons is 100% carbon neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.

