First Look at Salehe Bembury's New Balance 2002R "Water Be The Guide" Colorway

2020 was a major year for Salehe Bembury as he racked up a multitude of compelling footwear partnerships and earned himself the FN Designer of the Year award. One of his projects that seemed to turn the heads of sneaker lovers from last year was his New Balance 2002R “Peace Be The Journey” collaboration, and now the two parties are set to continue this line with a second version that has finally been revealed via the designer’s IG: the New Balance 2002R “Water Be The Guide”.