First Look at Salehe Bembury's New Balance 2002R "Water Be The Guide" Colorway

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was a major year for Salehe Bembury as he racked up a multitude of compelling footwear partnerships and earned himself the FN Designer of the Year award. One of his projects that seemed to turn the heads of sneaker lovers from last year was his New Balance 2002R “Peace Be The Journey” collaboration, and now the two parties are set to continue this line with a second version that has finally been revealed via the designer’s IG: the New Balance 2002R “Water Be The Guide”.

Salehe Bembury has been teasing his new 2002R collaboration with New Balance since earlier this year, and now, the brand has finally come through with official images and release information about the much-anticipated sneaker. Inspired by Bembury’s appreciation for the outdoors, the upcoming 2002R comes dressed in a bright teal suede and is aptly named “Water Be The Guide.”