Olympia, WA

Help support 2nd year of our housing and homelessness coverage in and around Olympia

By Brandon Block
Olympian
 17 days ago

It was almost exactly one year ago to the day that I joined The Olympian with the somewhat intimidating task of reporting on our region's housing crisis and homelessness emergency. I've learned a lot in the past 12 months — about the economics of the housing market, the power and limits of local governments to shape policies, and the people in our community who feel the effects of those decisions.

