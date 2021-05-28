Help support 2nd year of our housing and homelessness coverage in and around Olympia
It was almost exactly one year ago to the day that I joined The Olympian with the somewhat intimidating task of reporting on our region’s housing crisis and homelessness emergency. I’ve learned a lot in the past 12 months — about the economics of the housing market, the power and limits of local governments to shape policies, and the people in our community who feel the effects of those decisions.www.theolympian.com