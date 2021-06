Software giant Microsoft (MSFT) saw its shares retreat 10% in the days after it reported its March-quarter results. But Microsoft stock has been rebounding lately. The next catalyst for Microsoft stock could be a June 24 event to reveal what's next for the Windows operating system. It's not exactly clear what the company plans to unveil, but analysts think Microsoft could announce Windows 11, a successor to Windows 10, which came out in July 2015.