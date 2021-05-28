Cancel
Denver, NC

Denver man charged with sexually assaulting child

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — A Denver man has been arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault on a child. Jason Walter Smith, 35, of Buoy Lane, faces one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the incident reportedly occurred in December of 2020. The...

