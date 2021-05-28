Cancel
Shiawassee County, MI

Tip from medical professional leads to 2 charged in sex trafficking of 14-year-old girl

By Winter Keefer
 17 days ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- A man and woman have been arraigned on multiple counts in a sex trafficking and criminal sexual conduct case involving a 14-year-old Owosso girl. Eric Michael Boylan, 45, of Perry, and Jeffrey Lynn Funsch, 59, of Vestaburg, were arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to the human trafficking and sexual assault after a tip from a medical professional prompted an investigation, according to a Michigan State Police department news release.

